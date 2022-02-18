Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 476,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period.

SMB opened at $17.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

