Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the third quarter worth $893,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNNRU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Banner Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03.

