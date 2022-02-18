Andrew R. Mcdonald Sells 10,000 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 925,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,577. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $68,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,741 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,182 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

