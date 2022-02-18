Andrew R. Mcdonald Sells 10,000 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CWK traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The company had a trading volume of 925,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,577. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42.

CWK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $68,421,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,039.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,741 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,182 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

