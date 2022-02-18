Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) to Issue $0.34 Interim Dividend

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3407 per share on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 20th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95.
Ansell Company Profile
