ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Stock Price Down 4%

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) traded down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.17 and last traded at $16.17. 130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.