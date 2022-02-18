Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $38.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Antero Resources traded as high as $22.24 and last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 294698 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.56%. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

