APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Trading Down 3.1%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) shares fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.97. 1,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74.
APA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APAJF)
