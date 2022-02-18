APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) Trading Down 3.1%

APA Group (OTCMKTS:APAJF) shares fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.97. 1,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74.

Get APA Group alerts:

APA Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APAJF)

APA Group engages in the ownership and operation of energy infrastructure assets and business. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Infrastructure, Asset Management, and Energy Investments. The Energy Infrastructure segment includes all wholly and majority owned pipelines, gas storage and processing assets, and power generation assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.