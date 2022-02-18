Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.360-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.45. 12,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $55.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $836,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,742,000 after acquiring an additional 209,486 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,710,000 after acquiring an additional 170,487 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,626,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,429 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 296,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

