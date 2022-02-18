Apollon Limassol Market Cap Achieves $562,145.82 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $562,145.82 and $20,894.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00212719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00026117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.00428400 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00063864 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008373 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,305 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.