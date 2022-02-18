Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $26,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.34 per share, with a total value of $7,371,259.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 153,650 shares of company stock valued at $8,711,032. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Appian by 112.5% in the second quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Appian by 14.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Appian by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian in the second quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at $308,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN traded up $6.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.65. 1,834,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,775. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $219.99.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

