Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.54

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 46022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.31.

APLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.23. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLE. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

