Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Knuff & Co LLC’s Largest Position

Knuff & Co LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 9.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.11. 2,251,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,302,232. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.61 and its 200-day moving average is $158.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.