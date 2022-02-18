Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Set at $210.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $168.74. 872,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,302,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.61 and a 200 day moving average of $158.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after acquiring an additional 317,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

