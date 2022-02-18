Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a research report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.57 EPS.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Applied Materials stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after acquiring an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.
Applied Materials Company Profile
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.