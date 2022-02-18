AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.13.

NYSE:APP opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 916.27. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,620,662 shares of company stock worth $694,062,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AppLovin by 78.6% in the third quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,005,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,183,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,858,000 after buying an additional 263,091 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

