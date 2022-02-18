AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $120.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

APP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.13.

Shares of APP opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 981.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.23%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,620,662 shares of company stock valued at $694,062,400. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

