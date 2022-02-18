AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $120.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
APP has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AppLovin from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded AppLovin from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.13.
Shares of APP opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 981.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $116.09.
In other news, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $8,051,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,620,662 shares of company stock valued at $694,062,400. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Company Profile
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
