Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 751,400 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 554,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.07. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

