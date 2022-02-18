AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

NYSE:ATR traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,736. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

