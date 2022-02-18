Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCH opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.