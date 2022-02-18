Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2022

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 106.98%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCH opened at $115.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.32. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $125.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 231,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in Arch Resources by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 30,924 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCH shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.20.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Read More

Earnings History for Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.