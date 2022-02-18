Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASC. Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

NYSE ASC opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.71.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 514,818 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 874,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 510,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,886,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.