Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Up 30.5% in January

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 575,500 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 15th total of 440,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 527,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of ACRE opened at $14.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 61.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.03%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.92.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 105,411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

