Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Ares Commercial Real Estate has raised its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a dividend payout ratio of 95.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of NYSE ACRE opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $689.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACRE. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $131,842.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 13.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

