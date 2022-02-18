Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $93.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

Ares Management stock opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $9,004,103.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $3,635,361.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 346,978 shares of company stock worth $27,492,390 in the last 90 days. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 120.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 6,190.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

