Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $97.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.27.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $79.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $47.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 10.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 97.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 57,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $4,742,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 114,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total value of $9,004,103.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,698,000 after purchasing an additional 201,888 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,845,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

