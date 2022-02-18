Argonaut Gold (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter.

AR stock opened at C$2.36 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.86. The firm has a market cap of C$734.41 million and a PE ratio of 7.11.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.21.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

