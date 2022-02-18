Arion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $73.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Arion has a total market cap of $37,515.27 and $73.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.42 or 0.06978380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,207.52 or 0.99872360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00049396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 15,530,836 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

