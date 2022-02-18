Arqma (ARQ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $467.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Arqma has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a total market cap of $402,668.23 and approximately $467.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,181.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.02 or 0.07010836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.87 or 0.00288373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.23 or 0.00777056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00014071 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00072025 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.08 or 0.00400895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00218618 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,414,253 coins and its circulating supply is 12,369,709 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

