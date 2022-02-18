Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Receives $79.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.62.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get Asana alerts:

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $2,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,503,733 shares of company stock worth $483,698,282 and sold 112,440 shares worth $9,004,721. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASAN stock traded down $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,033,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,215. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.66. Asana has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.