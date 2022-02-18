Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $9.80 Per Share

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin expects that the company will post earnings of $9.80 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $8.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $36.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $36.78 EPS.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.75.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $185.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.72. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $146.43 and a 12-month high of $230.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.05 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.