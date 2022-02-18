Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE ASPN opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.92. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 797,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100,110 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 355,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

