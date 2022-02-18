Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Assertio stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Assertio by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assertio by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

