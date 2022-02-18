Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Assertio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Assertio stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.12. Assertio has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.88.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.
