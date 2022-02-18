Assure (CVE:IOM) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. 4,815 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 9.98. The stock has a market cap of C$69.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31.
Assure Company Profile (CVE:IOM)
