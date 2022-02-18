Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.78

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.78 and last traded at $59.59, with a volume of 276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.

Separately, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 341,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

