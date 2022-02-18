Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Hits New 12-Month High at $59.78

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.78 and last traded at $59.59, with a volume of 276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.20.
Separately, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.17.
About Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)
Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.
