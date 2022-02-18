AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a £100 ($135.32) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($135.32) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($142.08) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($121.79) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($142.08) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,690 ($131.12).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,918 ($120.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,540.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,595.94. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 6,499.80 ($87.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,523 ($128.86). The firm has a market cap of £138.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,537.59.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.