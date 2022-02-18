ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,500 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Shares of ACLLF opened at $32.94 on Friday. ATCO has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

Get ATCO alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACLLF shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.