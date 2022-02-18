ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million. On average, analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $2.68 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 333,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 570.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 354,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.