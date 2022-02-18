Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) vs. Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Byrna Technologies and Atkore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $24.83, suggesting a potential upside of 175.01%. Atkore has a consensus target price of $118.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Atkore.

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Atkore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 12.98 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -69.46 Atkore $2.93 billion 1.59 $587.86 million $14.80 7.03

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42%

Summary

Atkore beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

