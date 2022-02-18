AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. TheStreet cut shares of AtriCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Shares of ATRC traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $61.73. 253,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,403. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.66. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $169,245.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock worth $457,303. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after purchasing an additional 819,636 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,455,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $240,286,000 after purchasing an additional 544,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,437,617 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $169,487,000 after purchasing an additional 162,718 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,211,722 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $84,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,376 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

