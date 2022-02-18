AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.12)-($1.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.99). The company issued revenue guidance of $315-$330 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $319.50 million.AtriCure also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ATRC opened at $63.91 on Friday. AtriCure has a one year low of $57.56 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 1.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATRC. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on AtriCure from $92.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.64.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $179,753.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,737 shares of company stock valued at $457,303. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in AtriCure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $941,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 12,353 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

