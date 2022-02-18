Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Trading Down 9.4%

Shares of Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) traded down 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12. 308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.59.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences Inc will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AURA. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $21,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

