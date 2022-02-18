Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $289.00 at Barclays

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $346.00 to $289.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADSK. Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $322.13.

Autodesk stock opened at $223.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $222.18 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $1,469,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Autodesk by 28.1% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 400,133 shares of the software company’s stock worth $114,106,000 after purchasing an additional 87,692 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Autodesk by 9.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 11,439 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Autodesk by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

