Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

Avangrid has increased its dividend payment by 0.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 77.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR opened at $44.14 on Friday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $43.21 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 151,411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Avangrid by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Avangrid by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 673,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,603,000 after buying an additional 64,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.