AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,760 ($50.88).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.89) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.74) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($40.60) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,550 ($48.04) price objective for the company.

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 2,651 ($35.87) on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,614 ($35.37) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,242 ($57.40). The company has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -210.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,069.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,506.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

