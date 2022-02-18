Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Shares Down 1.1%

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) was down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.75 and last traded at $25.80. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Avidbank in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $161.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

