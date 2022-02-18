AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) vs. Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Head to Head Review

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) and Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AvidXchange and Dynatrace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvidXchange N/A N/A N/A Dynatrace 8.99% 9.71% 5.08%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AvidXchange and Dynatrace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvidXchange 0 0 9 0 3.00 Dynatrace 0 3 14 0 2.82

AvidXchange presently has a consensus price target of 25.44, suggesting a potential upside of 129.02%. Dynatrace has a consensus price target of $66.47, suggesting a potential upside of 59.17%. Given AvidXchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AvidXchange and Dynatrace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvidXchange $185.93 million 11.72 -$101.25 million N/A N/A Dynatrace $703.51 million 16.96 $75.71 million $0.27 154.67

Dynatrace has higher revenue and earnings than AvidXchange.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.8% of Dynatrace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Dynatrace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dynatrace beats AvidXchange on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc. offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users. It specializes in cloud ecosystem integration, incident and alert management integration, DevOps CI/CD integration, user experience and business intelligence insights. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

