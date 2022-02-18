AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXAHY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($32.95) to €29.50 ($33.52) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. AXA has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.