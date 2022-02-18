Axa S.A. Has $530,000 Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 18.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Graham were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Graham by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Graham by 40.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,048,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Graham by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Graham in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Graham by 54.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham stock opened at $595.10 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $547.75 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $599.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $601.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

In other Graham news, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

