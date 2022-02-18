Axie Infinity Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $359.33 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion and approximately $359.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be purchased for $55.87 or 0.00138962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004034 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

