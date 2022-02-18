Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.89 and last traded at $31.69. 35,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 667,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXSM. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after buying an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after buying an additional 120,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares in the last quarter. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

