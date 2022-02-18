Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) fell 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.89 and last traded at $31.69. 35,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 667,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.
A number of brokerages have commented on AXSM. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.
The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
