AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AXT were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in AXT by 46,636.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AXT by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AXT by 25.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXTI. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on AXT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

AXTI opened at $7.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $325.49 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.22. AXT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

